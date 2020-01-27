iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 2.22% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWC. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.95. 15,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

