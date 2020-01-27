iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 4th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,973,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

