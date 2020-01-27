iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,288 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.05. 31,973,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

