iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

