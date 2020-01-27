iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,238,000 after acquiring an additional 324,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,164 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,507 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

