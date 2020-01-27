iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 549.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $43.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

