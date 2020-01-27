iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.