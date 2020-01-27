iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $138.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.