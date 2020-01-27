iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after buying an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 95,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,807. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

