iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lessened by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,152,000.

IVW opened at $201.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.38 and a 52-week high of $203.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

