iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

