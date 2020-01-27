iTicoin Reaches Market Cap of $63,728.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, iTicoin has traded up 133.1% against the dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $63,728.00 and $213.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00021883 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

