Ixcoin Price Tops $0.0303 on Exchanges (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $640,166.00 and $31.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000254 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,114,053 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net.

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

