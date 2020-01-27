J M Smucker Co Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for J M Smucker in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

