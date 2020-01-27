Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.95 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €14.95 ($17.38) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.52 ($15.72).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €11.07 ($12.87) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.90 and a 200-day moving average of €11.96. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

