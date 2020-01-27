Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

