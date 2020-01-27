Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

