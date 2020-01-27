Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

