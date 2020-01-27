Jefferies Financial Group Comments on F.N.B. Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

