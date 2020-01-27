Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for E*TRADE Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

