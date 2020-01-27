Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

BA stock opened at $323.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.50. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

