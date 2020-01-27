Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NESTLE S A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NSRGY opened at $111.86 on Monday. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $114.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.