Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SALT has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NYSE SALT opened at $4.52 on Monday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

