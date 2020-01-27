Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Simply Good Foods Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

