Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.21. 3,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRSH. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

