Jewel Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006414 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Jewel has a total market cap of $31.92 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jewel has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

