Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

T stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

