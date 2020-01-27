Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 26,714 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,714 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock valued at $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.