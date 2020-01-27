JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Short Interest Update

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,734. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

