Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

