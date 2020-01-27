JOYN Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $47,120,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,125,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,496,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

