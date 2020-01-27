JOYN Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,723,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 314,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.90. 540,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.