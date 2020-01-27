JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.20. 9,437,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

