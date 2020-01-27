JOYN Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 7.7% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.40. 1,250,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,730. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

