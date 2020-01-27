JOYN Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JOYN Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.43. 468,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.78. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.37 and a 52-week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

