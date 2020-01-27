JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JOYN Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.7% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $45,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.52. 1,164,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,057. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $172.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

