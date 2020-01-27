JOYN Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.05. 31,973,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

