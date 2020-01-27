JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 274,191 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 893,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 241,378 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

