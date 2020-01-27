Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,362. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

