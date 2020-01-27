Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.47. 8,704,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,362. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

