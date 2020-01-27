Just Eat (LON:JE) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Just Eat (LON:JE) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,018 ($13.39) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 785 ($10.33). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 781.71 ($10.28).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 858.82 ($11.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 739.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

