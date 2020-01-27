Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Just Energy Group by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Just Energy Group by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 139,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE JE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.60. 204,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,203. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

