Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 47.7% in January

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMDA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,835. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

