Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of KSU traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 993,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 291,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.