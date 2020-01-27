Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $9.80 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Kava has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00012440 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

