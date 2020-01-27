Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Market Perform

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. 396,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 68,589.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,603,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lazard by 560.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,837,000 after buying an additional 2,909,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 94.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $101,975,000. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

