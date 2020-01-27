Kevin Maddock Sells 3,500 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $17,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,746 shares in the company, valued at $752,027.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $18,130.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $3,940.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Maddock sold 16,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $65,835.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64.

RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,286. The company has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a PE ratio of -57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 532,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.