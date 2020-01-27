KeyCorp Comments on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEC. Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

NYSE:XEC opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,646,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

