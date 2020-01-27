KeyCorp Comments on CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

NYSE:CNX opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.