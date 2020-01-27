KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

TER opened at $72.10 on Monday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

